Now, CCTV cameras in all Bihar villages to keep check on crime

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The Bihar government has decided to install CCTV cameras in all villages across the state on the lines of cities.

The government believes the initiative will help the government keep a watch on anti-social and criminal elements.

“Our department has decided to install CCTV cameras in all villages across the state. This will help us control crime,” Bihar Panchayati Raj minister Samrat Chaudhary told the media on Saturday.

Increasing crime graph has become a matter of serious concern for the state government and the government hopes to keep a check on crime by installing CCTV cameras in all villages.

Currently, only big cities are covered by the CCTV cameras.

