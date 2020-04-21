Not juicy anymore! After encephalitis rumours, lockdown hits Bihar litchi growers business

PATNA—Muzaffarpur has been famous for luscious Shahi litchis but thousands of farmers involved in the litchi cultivation are caught in a peculiar situation now.

Last year, their business was severely hit by the rumours that litchi consumption has been killing poor children in the areas. This year they were hopeful of making good profits but the sudden lockdown as a result of Corona virus (Covid19) has hit them hard.

The litchi cultivators, as such, had been initially engaged in sugarcane plantation which earned them handsome gains while dozens of sugar mills functioned in the state.

When these sugar mills started shutting down one by one in early 90’s due to various reasons, these farmers switched over to litchi plantations and that turned out to be a very good decision until recently when the encephalitis attacks began killing children ruthlessly in the region and many blamed it on the poor litchis.

It was only recently that litchi was freed from this “stigma” but the bad luck continues to chase farmers as usual.

Now with most part of the country in grip of coronavirus and nationwide lockdown enforced to make people stay indoors, litchi growers apprehend they may not be able to get good market for their produce which means huge financial loss this time again.

“We have been supplying litchis primarily to Mumbai and Delhi markets but both these two metros are currently in grip of coronavirus. So even if we are able to supply the products to the markets, who will buy them when their prime concern right now is health?” asked Bihar Litch Growers Association president Bachcha Prasad Singh.

According to him, the litchi growers are heading for worst disaster this time again. Labour crisis is another headache at this time.

Another big litchi grower from Muzaffarpur district Bhola Nath Jha though appeared optimistic about pushing the product in the market but he too is not sure if the people left jobless by the lockdown will go for fruits when they battle survival crisis.

“The prevailing slowdown caused by the lockdown has severely affected the purchasing capacity of fixed income groups left unemployed by the locked-up factories. So, litchi may not get good number of buyers,” said Jha. He urged the government to initiate measures to help push up the sale.

Bihar Horticulture director Nand Kishore said they were in constant touch with the litchi growers and making all efforts to provide markets to the products.

“You know there is no restriction of movement of trucks carrying agricultural products during lockdown and we are trying our best to target different cities so that the farmers could get their dues,” Kishore added.

As per an official report, litchi is grown in more than 32,000 hectares of land in Bihar which contributes to 40 percent of total litchi production in India.

The average annual production of litchi is 300 thousand metric tonnes, according to a report of the Ministry of Agriculture and farmers Welfare. As such, litchi cultivation has boosted the economy of the farmers.