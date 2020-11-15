‘None can snatch away my post of party worker,’ tweets Junior Modi as he looks set to lose Dy CM post

PATNA—JD-U leader Nitish Kumar was on Sunday elected the NDA Legislature Party leader, thus paving the way for his return as the chief minister of Bihar but suspense still continues about who will be his deputy.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has often been Kumar’s deputy whenever the later remained in power but this time, his name was not announced for the post, adding to this confusion.

Both BJP minister Rajnath Singh and JD-U leader Kumar appeared vague in their statements when asked about the deputy chief minister by the media.

भाजपा एवं संघ परिवार ने मुझे ४० वर्षों के राजनीतिक जीवन में इतना दिया की शायद किसी दूसरे को नहीं मिला होगा।आगे भी जो ज़िम्मेवारी मिलेगी उसका निर्वहन करूँगा।कार्यकर्ता का पद तो कोई छीन नहीं सकता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

“We will unanimously decide over this. You will come to know about this very soon,” Singh told the media today.

However, this appears Modi is not going to be inducted as Kumar’s deputy this time. Modi’s own tweet drops ample hints about this.

“The BJP and the Sangh parivar have given me much more than anyone else during my 40 year-long political career. I will carry out whatever responsibility I am assigned to. At least none can snatch away my post of party worker,” Modi tweeted.

The BJP emerged big brother in the Bihar elections winning 74 seats against 43 bagged by JD-U.