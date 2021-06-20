No vaccination, no permission to contest village council polls in Bihar, govt rules

PATNA—The state government has made vaccination mandatory for candidates willing to contest panchayat (village council) elections in Bihar.

Bihar pachayati raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said they were asking the State Election Commission to reject the nomination papers of candidates who fail to produce vaccination certificates at the time of filing nominations.

“We are making various efforts looking at dangers of Covid-19’s third wave and submitting vaccination certificates before filing papers is one such attempt,” the minister said.

As a responsible citizen of the society, every candidate should get the vaccines along with their family members, the minster suggested.

Panchayat elections are conducted for more than 2.5 lakh posts across the state. Of them, 114,600 posts each are of ward members and Kutchery panch and 8386 posts each are of Mukhiyas and Sarpanchs.

Similarly, the total posts of Panchayat Samiti members are 11,491 while the number of District Council members is 1161.

Around 10 lakh candidates join the poll fray to try their luck for various posts in three-tier panchayat elections.