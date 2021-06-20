The Bihar Post

No vaccination, no permission to contest village council polls in Bihar, govt rules

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
panchayat polls, vaccination, bihar, third wave, Covid-19
Representational image
41

PATNA—The state government has made vaccination mandatory for candidates willing to contest panchayat (village council) elections in Bihar.

Bihar pachayati raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said they were asking the State Election Commission to reject the nomination papers of candidates who fail to produce vaccination certificates at the time of filing nominations.

- Sponsored -

“We are making various efforts looking at dangers of Covid-19’s third wave and submitting vaccination certificates before filing papers is one such attempt,” the minister said.

You May Like this also

Covid’s third wave may hit India…

Bihar Post Desk

Little children stay with father’s…

Bihar Post Desk

As a responsible citizen of the society, every candidate should get the vaccines along with their family members, the minster suggested.

Panchayat elections are conducted for more than 2.5 lakh posts across the state. Of them, 114,600 posts each are of ward members and Kutchery panch and 8386 posts each are of Mukhiyas and Sarpanchs.

Similarly, the total posts of Panchayat Samiti members are 11,491 while the number of District Council members is 1161.

Around 10 lakh candidates join the poll fray to try their luck for various posts in three-tier panchayat elections.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6256 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Corrupt Bihar engineer found sleeping…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman files rape complaint against…

Bihar Post Desk

Et tu, Brute? How uncle Pashupati Kumar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,901

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More