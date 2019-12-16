The Bihar Post

No NRC in Bihar? Masses refuse to believe Nitsh Kumar

PATNA: Bihar chief minister and JD-U president Nitish Kumar has suffered heavy credibility loss in recent months. The situation is such that none is ready to believe the man even though he has communicated through his men that the “NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar”.

“We don’t rely on the man any more. He can take a U-turn anytime. There is just no reason to believe him,” says a former government employee Mohammad Afroj Alam.

Another one, Md HR Ahmad from Gaya said Nitish can’t be trusted. “He has broken his promises so many times in the past that none believe him anymore. I can only say that his announcement about NRC is only a political stunt,” Ahmad added.

Even the Hindu villagers are not ready to believe him. “Who will believe his words? He has a history of eating his own words. None takes his words seriously,” said Ramesh Kumar, an employee with Aurangabad court.

So what has created this situation for Nitish? According to political experts, Nitish and his party had been constantly opposing the Article 370, triple talaq and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) but he eventually they supported all of them.

Not only that, Nitish even had promised for “RSS-free India” and declared never to return to the BJP saying “Mitti mein mil jayenge lekin BJP se haath nahin milayenge (I would rather get reduced to ashes than joining hands with the BJP).” “See what happened to his two vows also?” asked an expert.

