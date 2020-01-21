The Bihar Post

No fear of law? AIDS victim gang-raped in moving train in Bihar

By TBP Desk
PATNA: An AIDS victim was allegedly gang-raped in a moving train in Bihar Monday night, raising further questions over the safety of women.

The victim who lost her husband to similar disease some time back was returning her home in Kaimur district after seeing a doctor in neighbouring Gaya district when she was allegedly gang-raped by two youths at the Bhabua railway station.

According to the victim, she had decided to leave for her village in the morning after the train reached the station late on Monday night.

Perhaps she found the railway station safer and had decided to stay in the train bogey, rather than going outside at the dead but her decision proved wrong.

He police have arrested one person while the other accused is absconding.

According to a police report, more than 1,150 incidents of rape were reported last year.

The fresh incident comes after the court awarded death sentence to four persons convicted for rape-cum-murder of 23-year-old physiotherapy intern. The incident which took place in a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012 had sparked off wide protests across India.

All the convicts are to be hanged on February 1.

