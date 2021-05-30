No dignity in death: Deceased Covid-19 patient taken away in JCB, buried in ditch

PATNA—In another shocking incident, the body of a COVID-19 victim was taken away by a JCB machine to bury him after death.

The incident was reported from a government hospital located in Amour block of Purnia district.

Panchu Yadav who was admitted to the hospital succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday after battling virus attacks for over a week.

As none of his family members came to receive his body, the hospital administration hired a JCB machine to carry his body for the last rites, reports said.

As per the report, the victim’s body wrapped in plastic sheet was taken to two km away before he was buried in a ditch.

The local civil surgeon Dr SK Verma has sought clarification from the hospital in-charge.

The fresh development comes around a fortnight after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ordered for paying full respects to the dead.

The right body had also issued notices to the governments of Bihar and UP as well as the Union Jal Shakti Ministry after dozens of bodies were found floating in Ganga and its tributaries.