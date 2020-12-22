No Board exams till February 2021, Union education minister says

NEW DELHI—Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday said there would be no board examination for Indian curriculum school until February next year.

A decision over when to hold these examinations will be announced later, the minister said in interaction with the teachers.

- Sponsored -

The minister, however, said the examinations would not be cancelled as that might ruin the students’ career.

“Cancelling exams and promoting students without exam will put a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education level in future as they would be termed as COVID-era students. We do not want that for our students,” the minister was quoted as saying by NDTV.