Nitish’s move to not mention Delhi riots in his speech draws bitter criticisms

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has come under fire for not mentioning the recent Delhi communal riots in his 100-minute-long speech that he delivered during his party’s workers’ conference held at the Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor who earlier served as JD-U vice-resident has strongly criticised chief minister for refusing to mention this issue in his hour-long speech.Nitish also heads the Janata Dal United (JD-U).

“It was bad on his (Nitish Kumar’s) part not to say a word on #DelhiViolence,” Prashant Kishor tweeted on Monday, taking potshots at his former mentor.

पटना में JDU workers की “भारी भीड़” को सम्बोधित करते हुए @NitishKumar ने 200 सीटें जीतने का दावा किया लेकिन ये नहीं बताया कि 15 साल के उनके “सुशासन” के बावजूद बिहार आज भी देश का सबसे पिछड़ा और गरीब राज्य क्यों हैं? Also it was bad on his part not to say a word on #DelhiViolence — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 2, 2020

Although the chief minister mentioned the Bhaglapur riots in his speech and also narrated in details the number of schemes launched for the welfare of Muslim community in Bihar, Nitish Kumar took extra care to not speak a word about the Delhi communal riots which have claimed around 50 lives so far.

Kishor also took a dig at Nitish for failing to arrange for a good crowd despite his all efforts. The chief minister addressed a “bhari bheed” (huge crowd) and claimed to win 200 seats citing his “Sushasan” (good governance).

“While addressing a ”bhaari bheed” of JD(U) workers Nitish Kumar claimed that the NDA will win more than 200 seats but did not explain why Bihar continues to be the most poor and backward state in the country despite 15 years of his “sushasan,” wondered Kishor.

Nitish’s workers’ conference has been described by the Opposition as the “big flop” with his party, the JD-U, miserably failing in its efforts to arrange for impressive crowd.

Let aside the “huge turnouts” of party workers for which JD-U state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh had predicted, even the green carpet laid out at the Gandhi Maidan to welcome the guests could not even be covered as the crowd was very poor.

