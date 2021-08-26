Nitish’s demand for caste census splits ruling NDA in Bihar

PATNA—The ruling NDA in Bihar appears vertically split over the issue of caste census. Even as an all-party delegation headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday to seek for holding caste census, the BJP has failed to lend its wholehearted support. Interestingly, the BJP was also a part of the delegation which called on the PM.

In a curious twist to the whole story, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Dr CP Thakur has opposed the demand for holding caste census saying there was meaning of conducting headcounts on caste basis in the country. He said the focus should on carrying out development works, instead.

“Caste census has lost its relevance today. It is like diving the country. The basis of census should be the economic status of the persons, and no their caste,” Dr Thakur told the media today.

Stating that it was not fair to put pressures on the Prime Minister over the issue, Dr Thakur said the state government should rather focus on sectors like health, education and employment for better growth.

He said the caste census would only create animosity in the society saying the poor has no caste and they are present across all castes. “Caste census is not going to help the country in any way. The wold has moved far away but we are still stuck in the issue of caste. This will prove suicidal for the country,” he said.

Another senior BJP leader from Bihar and union minister Giriraj Singh said the census should be held keeping in view the national interest, and not for making political gains. “Whatever the census is, it should be for the benefit of the society, not for the political interest,” he tweeted.

BJP leader and cooperative minister Subhash Singh is also opposed to this idea saying the move would lead to social tension and would serve no purposes. Former union minister and parliamentarian Ram Kripal Yadav also spoke against the caste census. “The BJP has been ahead of others when it comes to safeguarding the rights of the backwards and Dalits”, he said.

What is further strange, even the JD-U is divided over the issue. Party MP RCP Singh who was recently inducted into the Modi cabinet too disapproved of the demand for caste census during his recent visit to the state a couple of days back. “Caste census has become irrelevant when everyone is enjoying same facilities today,” Singh said.

However, the chief minister is getting full support from opposition parties, especially the RJD which has 75 legislators, the Congress and the Left. The kind of bon homie seen between the chief minister and opposition leader Tejashiw Yadav during their visit to PM Office is also being hotly debated in the political circles.