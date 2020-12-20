The Bihar Post

Nitish's chopper tour to historical site proves costlier for Bihar farmers

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A visit by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to see a historical site has destroyed standing crops planted in several acres of land in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

The chief minister had visited Guwaridih village located Navgachhia block by a chopper on Sunday to see archaeological remains available there in abundance. The CM remained on the spot for about 75 minutes.

However, the huge crowds rushing to the spot to the see the chopper and the chief minister destroyed standing crops in the fields, such as wheat, maize, bitter gourd and pointed gourd, planted in several thousands of acres of land, Dainik Bhaskar reported on Sunday.

Photographs carried by the Bhaskar showed the crops entirely destroyed after being trampled by the crowds of villagers.

Sabe kuchh mati me mili gele (Everything has been completely destroyed),” local farmer Bashir was quoted as telling the paper.

During the visit to the archaeological site, the chief minister watched with curiously the items of historical importance found during excavation.

“After visiting theree, I found it is really a historical spot,” the chief minister told the media today. He also announced to develop the areas after excavation.

Archaeological say the items found during excavation could belong to Chalcolithic age.

