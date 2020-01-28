The Bihar Post

Nitish vs PK: Bihar politics turns very interesting ahead of assembly polls

By TBP Desk
PATNA: The game is not over in the Bihar JD-U; rather it has only just begun, many believe so.

Shortly after Bihar chief minster Nitish Kumar hinted poll strategist and party vice-president Prashant Kishor, more popular as PK, is no more wanted in the JD-U, the latter hit back calmly.

“Nitish ji has spoken, you should wait for my answer. I will come to Bihar to answer him,” Kishor was quoted as telling news agency ANI on Tuesday, amply indicting he is not in a mood to let it go go so easily.

Addressing the media at the end of his party meeting today, Nitish Kumar launched subtle attacks on party rebels making it clear they are free to quit the party if they want so.

“Mine is a party not of intellectuals or heavyweights. We are very simple persons,” Nitish told the media today.

He said somebody had been writing letters while another has been tweeting. “Let them do so, we don’t care,” he said.

The chief minister also said Prashant Kishor was inducted into JD-U at the recommendation of former BJP chief Amit Shah.

“Amit Shah had told me to induct him (Kishor) into the JD-U. I just did it,” Nitish revealed adding anybody who wanted to stay with the JD-U would have to follow the party discipline.

Both Varma and Kishor were not invited to the crucial meeting of the JD-U held at the residence of the chief minister in Patna.

Both the leaders have been repeatedly speaking against the CAA, NPR and NRC much to the embarrassment of the JD-U which supported the Citizenship Bill in the Parliament.

Especially, Kishor has been very critical of Bihar chief minister for taking U-turns on various issues and warned him of serious consequences since the mandate was given over other issues.

The three-party Grand Alliance headed by Nitish Kumar had won the last 2015 Bihar assembly elections but the chief minister broke away from the erstwhile ruling alliance midway and formed his government with the support of BJP against which he had got the mandate.

The Grand Alliance comprised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United (JD-U) and the Congress.

Now that Kishor has announced to give his reply to the questions being raised by Nitish, some  big explosions could be heard in coming days, experts say.

Comments
