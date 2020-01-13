Nitish under tremendous pressure over CAA-NRC-NPR, says ready for debates in Bihar House

PATNA: Bihar chief minister and JD-U’s national president Nitish Kumar seems to have come under heavy pressure as the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) continue across India.

Addressing a One-day special session of the Bihar assembly, Nitish reiterated NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar though he is ready for special debates over issues such as CAA and NPR. The JD-U has supported Citizenship bill in the parliament.

“NRC ka to koi sawal hi paida nahin hota (There is just no question of NRC to be implemented in Bihar),” Nitish told the House on Monday adding the NRC, in fact, had been brought in the context of Assam, and not in the context of entire country.

“A nation-wide NRC will be useless and has no justification. I don’t think such exercise will ever take place. Even the Prime Minister has made it clear,” Nitish added.

The chief minister also said he was ready for debate over NPR in the Bihar assembly given various kinds of talks doing the rounds in the public.

“NPR is nothing new but now various things are being discussed in the public. I am always ready for a debate over this issue in the House,” Nitish said.

The chief minister made these remarks after the Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav asked him to give his statements in the House over CAA/NRC saying his party would never allow the government to implement them no matter they would have to sacrifice their lives.

That the chief minister has been under pressures is gauged from the fact that he is yet to act against several party leaders who have taken a different line over CAA and NRC, and are opposing them in public.

One of them is JD-U vice-present Prashant Kishor who has been constantly speaking against the contentious CAA and proposed NRC which he described as “demonetisation of citizenship”.

I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all – बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020

Only yesterday, he thanked the Congress leadership for unequivocal rejection of CAA and NRC and assured everyone that “CAA-NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar”.

The idea of nation wide NRC is equivalent to demonetisation of citizenship….invalid till you prove it otherwise. The biggest sufferers would be the poor and the marginalised…we know from the experience!!#NotGivingUp — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 15, 2019

Another JD-U leader and party’s national general secretary Pavan kumar Varma too has been criticizing the party stand over Citizenship bill in public.

All these developments have left the chief minister in a critical position with the next assembly elections in Bihar just seven-eight months away.

Many say the JD-U has lost a huge support among Muslim community by supporting the Citizenship bill.