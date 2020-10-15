The Bihar Post

Nitish to Pushpam Priya: How Six CM candidates try luck in Bihar assembly polls

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The 2020 assembly elections in Bihar will be remembered for having the largest number of chief ministerial candidates in the fray.

As many as six chief ministerial candidates are trying their luck in this election from various assembly segments in the state.

They include JDU leader Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader Pappu Yadav, Lok Janshkti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan and Plurals chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary.

While Nitish Kumar is NDA’s CM face, Tejashwi Yadav has been projected as CM face for Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance.

Similarly, Upendra Kushwaha is CM’s face for Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF), Pappu Yadav is CM face for Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) while Pushpam Priya is self-proclaimed CM candidate for his party, the Plurals.

Chirag Paswan, on the other hand, is CM face of his party, the LJP, which is contesting elections on 143 seats in the state.

The three-phase assembly elections in Bihar starts from October 28 while the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

