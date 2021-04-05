Nitish to hold meeting with DMs as surging COVID-19 cases turns alarming in Bihar

PATNA—Amid the surging COVID-19 cases in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with the district magistrates and superintendents of police on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Reports quoting health officials said the chief minister could take some “major decision” to check spread of this virus.

A senior health official told the media that they were stunned to find the growing infections in the state despite the increase in testing and vaccination.

“The Covid cases are spreading very fast despite our best efforts. The way the overall situation has turned serious after Holi is quite worrying,” a senior health official told the local media on Monday.

Covid cases jumped to 935 on April 5, a day after their number stood at 864 (on April 4). On April 3, their number was recorded at 836.

What is further alarming, the Covid infections are spreading alarmingly in Patna. Of the total 935 cases reported from the state on Monday, 432 alone were reported from across Patna.

The state government has already closed schools, colleges and coaching institutes, and has also banned public gatherings to check spread of the virus.