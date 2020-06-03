‘Shocked to learn that you had to face a lot of troubles,’ Nitish tells Bihar migrants

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said he was shocked to know the great distress the migrant workers had to face as the job providers didn’t take care of them.

“We have learnt that workers from Bihar had to face a lot of troubles as the private companies where they were working didn’t take care of them,” the chief minister told a function in Patna on Wednesday.

- Sponsored -

He said his government was working hard to provide jobs to the workers who have returned to their homes.

“I am trying to ensure they don’t have to go out for work out of compulsion in future,” Kumar said.

According to him, a committee headed by the development commissioner had been formed to provide employment opportunities to the workers and the government was also mapping their skills to provide jobs in accordance with their skills.

The chief minister also expressed displeasure over the way the workers from their own country were being described as “migrants”.

“How can they be called migrants when they are citizens of the country?” Kumar asked.

He said his government was conducting regular screening of people kept in home quarantine since many of them are asymptomatic.

The chief minister said asymptomatic persons would be kept at isolation centres and those showing minor symptoms would be kept at Covid health centres readied at the block level while the serious cases would be admitted to the dedicated Covid hospitals.

He said Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (Patna), Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (Bhagalpur) and Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital at Gaya have developed as dedicated Covid hospitals, where a total of 2,344 beds have been arranged for the persons infected with Covid-19.