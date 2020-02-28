Nitish revives demand for granting spl category status to Bihar at East Zonal Council meet

PATNA—Bihar chief Miniter Nitish Kumar on Friday revived his old demand for granting Special category status to Bihar in a bid to put the state on the path to progress and bring the state at par with the national average.

“Despite Bihar maintaining its double-digit growth rate in the past few years, it still lags behind in matter of poverty index, per capita income, industrialization and basic social and physical infrastructure as compared to the national average,” the chief minister said addressing the 24th East Zonal Council meeting at Bhubaneswar on Friday.

He said there are many backward states like Bihar and to bring all of them at par with the national average in certain time-frame there required taking up some positive measures.

“Bihar needs to be granted special category status to extricate it out of the list of backward states,” the chief minister said adding the state having such facility had developed fast.

Kumar urged home minister Amit Shah to seriously consider his demand for granting special category status to Bihar to ensure the state gets is due.