Nitish power-greedy, can join hands with anyone, Lalu says

By Bihar Post Desk
Lalu, Nitish Kumar, Chhedi Paswan, Dawood Ibrahim, FILE PHOTOGRAPH
PATNA—RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday mounted blistering attacks on chief minister Nitish Kumar for “his lust for power”.

“It is true that for the sake of power, Nitish has no qualms about aligning with anybody. But Chhedi Paswan has gone too far,” Prasad told the media in Patna.

BJP parliamentarian Chhedi Paswan has alleged Nitish Kumar could join hands with anyone, including Dawood Ibrahim, to stay in power. Paswan represents Sasaram Lok Sabha seat from Bihar in Parliament.

Prasad who reached Patna yesterday to attend party’s national executive meeting scheduled Thursday accused the BJP of stoking religious passions to divert public attention from unemployment.

