Nitish more concerned about winning elections than fighting pandemic: Prashant Kishor

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday mounted heavy attacks on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for discussing elections despite rising Covid-19 cases in Bihar.

“Despite the lowest testing rate, 7-9 per cent positive case rate and more than 6,000 cases, Bihar is discussing elections instead of coronavirus,” tweeted Kishor today.

He wondered over the way the chief who locked himself in his room for three months is now prompting the masses to come out for joining election process.

“Scared of stepping out of his residence during the last three months because of Corona fear, Nitish Kumar nonetheless thinks common men’s life won’t be endangered if they came out of their house to participate in elections,” he added.

Kishor who served as JD-U vice-president continues attacking the chief minister for latter frequent “U-turns” over various political issues, such as Citizenship bill.

He was expelled from the JD-U in January this year after he questioned Nitish’s U-turn over the issues.

