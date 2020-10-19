Nitish, minister face angry protests as electioneering heats up in Bihar

PATNA—Bihar chief minster Nitish Kumar found himself in an awkward situation when an elderly villager protested against him at an election rally on Monday.

Nitish was addressing an election rally in Rafignaj block of Aurangabad district when a villager carrying some papers in his hand began shouting against him.

Soon a cop rushed towards him and pushed him away, creating chaos for a moment, media reports said.

The normalcy could be restored after the chief minister asked the cops to free him and receive the papers he was carrying.

The CM faced another such protest at another election rally in Atari block in Gaya when a youth threw a stone targeting him although it didn’t reach him.

Soon the cops caught him and took him into custody. The boy was released soon on the request of the local JD-U candidate Manorama Devi.

Even uglier incident took place in Samastipur district when the angry villagers told Planning and Development minister Maheshwar Hazari to leave the village soon.

Hazari had gone to Pusa village to seek support of villagers but they lost cool after seeing the minister.

“How did you dare to enter the village? Get lost soon,” the villagers were heard shouted at the minister who had come on a bike.