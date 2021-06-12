Nitish Kumar’s party seeks ‘respectable share’ in Union cabinet

PATNA—The Janata Dal United (JD-U) leaded by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has demanded ‘respectable share’ in the Union cabinet. The JD-U is a coalition partner of the NDA.

“They have come to know that the expansion of the Union Cabinet is going to happen soon. The JD-U being a part of the NDA too must be given the place in the Union cabinet,” JD-U’s national president RCP Singh told the media on Saturday.

He added that the NDA constituents should be given ‘respectable place’ in the Union Cabinet, not symbolic.

In 2019, the JD-U had refused to join the cabinet saying it didn’t want a symbolic representation. At that time, RCP Singh was ahead in the race for the minister from JD-U.

The BJP and the JD-U had contested in alliance the last 2019 LS polls on 17 seats each, winning 17 and 16 seats respectively. The LJP had emerged victorious on all six seats which came to its share.

Yet the JD-U has no representation in the Union Cabinet although the BJP has five ministers from Bihar. They include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, Raj Kumar Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Nityanand Rai.