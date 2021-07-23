Nitish Kumar’s men dwell on ‘conspiracy’ angle as JD-U-BJP relationship come under strain

PATNA—Was JD-U’s disastrous performance in the recently-held assembly elections in Bihar the result of conspiracy? In a curious move, the JD-U leaders have begun talking about “conspiracy” against the party during the elections.

Although they are silent over naming the conspirators, they indirectly have been pointing accusing fingers at the BJP, their own alliance partner.

JD-U parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha kicked up a new debate within the ruling NDA today when he publicly said the JD-U became a victim of conspiracy but such elements would not be spared.

“There was a conspiracy against the JD-U during the Bihar assembly elections but those who conspired to defeat alliance partner by staying in alliance won’t be spared,” Kushwaha told the party workers in Sasaram today.

Kushwaha who returned to the JD-U is currently on state-wide tour of Bihar. He is touring the state with the mission to make JD-U the number One party in the state once again.

The JD-U with 43 seats in the state assembly has been reduced to number three party in the assembly whereas the BJP which won 74 seats has emerged as the single largest party in the NDA—for the first time in two decades.

That happened because the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) headed by Chirag Paswan fielded candidates against the JD-U in assembly polls which split the NDA votes, thus severely damaging the JD-U prospects.

Kushwaha is the second top JD-U leader to raise the conspiracy angle in public. Earlier during a meeting of JD-U officials on Sunday, the Minister for Education an Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Kumar Choudhary too had raised the conspiracy angle saying the unexpected results in the 2020 polls came not because Biharis didn’t give them enough votes but due to “conspiracy”. He, however, didn’t name the conspirator.

“Chaudhary cannot blame Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD for the conspiracy as the latter fought the elections against the JD-U. Hence, it is clear that the BJP is the only party in the state which could have conspired against the JD-U,” said a senior JD-U leader who was present in the closed-door meeting, requesting anonymity.

He added that the Nitish Kumar government had carried out so many development works during his last tenure from 2015 to 2020 yet the party could win only 43 seats. “Such a dismal result came not because of our failures but because the conspirators executed the plan well against us,” he alleged.

The BJP has reacted in a very calculated way. “The alliance partner should identify such elements and act against them,” BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said.