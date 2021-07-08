The Bihar Post

Nitish Kumar’s JD-U will split very soon, predicts Chirag

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
ChiragPaswan, LalanSingh, LJP, JDU, UnionCabinetExpansion, Bihar, AshirvaadYatra
45

PATNA—Deposed Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has predicted a split in the ruling Janata Dal United (JD-U) in Bihar the way the ruling party sacrificed his party leaders to keep them out of Union cabinet to damage the LJP.

“I never craved for a ministerial berth, but I still don’t know from which party’s quota my uncle Pashu Pati Kumar Paras has been inducted in the Cabinet. The way things have unfolded, it appears Nitish Kumar sacrificed his own party leaders, especially Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh,” Chirag was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

You May Like this also

‘Will move court,’ warns…

Bihar Post Desk

Man climbs atop electric pole after not…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

Chirag made this statement in Samastipur on Wednesday in course of his Ashirvaad yatra across Bihar.

He said the ministerial berth that belonged to Lalan Singh had been snatched from him. “This has caused dissatisfaction and anger within the JD-U which could lead to a split,” he added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6312 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Flipkart launches digital platform to…

Bihar Post Desk

Crackdown on corruption: Govt moves…

Bihar Post Desk

Three friends drown while taking selfie…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,919

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More