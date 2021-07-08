Nitish Kumar’s JD-U will split very soon, predicts Chirag

PATNA—Deposed Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has predicted a split in the ruling Janata Dal United (JD-U) in Bihar the way the ruling party sacrificed his party leaders to keep them out of Union cabinet to damage the LJP.

“I never craved for a ministerial berth, but I still don’t know from which party’s quota my uncle Pashu Pati Kumar Paras has been inducted in the Cabinet. The way things have unfolded, it appears Nitish Kumar sacrificed his own party leaders, especially Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh,” Chirag was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Chirag made this statement in Samastipur on Wednesday in course of his Ashirvaad yatra across Bihar.

He said the ministerial berth that belonged to Lalan Singh had been snatched from him. “This has caused dissatisfaction and anger within the JD-U which could lead to a split,” he added.