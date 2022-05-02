Nitish Kumar’s JD-U welcomes PK’s move to launch new political outfit, BJP mounts attack

PATNA—The Janata Dal United (JD-U) on Monday welcomed election strategist Prashant Kishor’s move to launch a new party in Bihar and even dropped ample hints about allying with his party in future.

Prashant Kishor, more popular as PK, today hinted about launching his own party, shortly after his talks with the Congress failed.

“My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to “Jan Suraj”-Peoples Good Governance. Shuruat “Bihar se (starting from Bihar),” Kishor tweeted today.

The JD-U hurriedly welcomed this move of the PK saying everyone holds the right to join political arena.

“It is good that Prashant Kishor has spoken about jumping into political arena from Bihar. Anyone who is interested in politics has the right to do so. If Prashant Kishor is also joining active politics, then it should be welcomed,” JD-U’s parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha told a news channel today.

Kushwaha, considered close to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, added his party would take any decision about allying with Kishor’s party depending upon its performance and utility.

The BJP, on the other hand, mounted frontal attack on PK for his new move. “PK is a political broker and his new party will be a political shop,” commented BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

He added that Kishor is not a sociologist, economist, social/political scientist or a psephologist. “He is none of these by education, training, practice and profession. He is purely a political broker who provides different types of services to different political parties and their leaders by taking money,” Anand said.

It seems, Anand said, that some political parties and their leaders want to promote Prashant Kishor to launch his political party so that he can help them survive by splitting the votes.