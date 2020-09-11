Nitish Kumar’s credibility has suffered serious dent, says BJP internal survey

PATNA—An internal survey conducted by the BJP has found that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s popularity are on the slide.

This should indeed be a matter of concern for the BJP since the party has projected Nitish as NDA’s chief ministerial candidate.

- Sponsored -

According to the survey, it is for the first time in 15 years that anti-incumbency factors against Nitish are very strong this time.

If the survey is to be believed Nitish’s credibility has suffered serious dent for his frequent moves to switch sides after winning elections with some other’s support.

Nitish did this first in 2013 when he broke away from the BJP and formed his government with opposition’s support in Bihar while he had won 2010 assembly elections with BJP’s support.

Nitish who heads the JD-U repeated his mistake in 2017 again when he dumped the Grand Alliance and formed his government with BJP support while he had won 2015 assembly elections with the help of the RJD and the Congress.