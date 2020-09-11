The Bihar Post

Nitish Kumar’s credibility has suffered serious dent, says BJP internal survey

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Nitish Kumar, nitish popularity, BJP survey, RJD, Bihar, Bihar polls, NITISH KUMAR
25

PATNA—An internal survey conducted by the BJP has found that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s popularity are on the slide.

This should indeed be a matter of concern for the BJP since the party has projected Nitish as NDA’s chief ministerial candidate.

- Sponsored -

According to the survey, it is for the first time in 15 years that anti-incumbency factors against Nitish are very strong this time.

You May Like this also

#NaBhooleHainNaBhoolaneDenge: RJD…

Bihar Post Desk

Job for Dalit killings: Case registered…

Bihar Post Desk

If the survey is to be believed Nitish’s credibility has suffered serious dent for his frequent moves to switch sides after winning elections with some other’s support.

Nitish did this first in 2013 when he broke away from the BJP and formed his government with opposition’s support in Bihar while he had won 2010 assembly elections with BJP’s support.

Nitish who heads the JD-U repeated his mistake in 2017 again when he dumped the Grand Alliance and formed his government with BJP support while he had won 2015 assembly elections with the help of the RJD and the Congress.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5788 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

वर्चुअल रैली में नीतीश की पार्टी…

Bihar Post Desk

Two Covid-19 patients die as oxygen…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar BJP leader advice to Nitish-…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,748

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More