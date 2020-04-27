Nitish Kumar questions States bringing students back from Kota when lockdown remains in place

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday questioned the move by some States to bring back students from Rajasthan’s Kota, ignoring the Central Disaster Act enforcing total lockdown.

“Some States have brought back students stranded in Kota but we are strictly adhering to the lockdown guideline, and as per the Central Disaster Act, there is total ban on interstate travel,” Nitish said, joining chief ministers’ videoconference with the Prime Minister on Monday.

The chief minister said it was legally improper to bring back the Bihar students stranded at Kota until the Centre amends the law.

“Jab tak niyamon me sanshodhan nahin hoga, tab tak kisi ko bhi wapas bulana niyam sangat nahin hai. Kendra sarkar iske liye awashyak disha nirdesh jari kare,” he said.

The chief minister said a large number of students from Bihar study in various parts of the country and Kota is one of them. He, however, added that the government was very sensitive to the whole situation and was rushing all helps to them.

Earlier the state government had said it would be total injustice to students stranded in other parts of the country if students from only Kota are brought back homes.

The state government had put this stand while responding to a notice issued by the Patna High Court last week in response to a case filed in the court by a lawyer.

According to a rough estimate, there are some 11,000 students from Bihar stuck up in Kota since the lockdown began last month.

The desperate students have been routinely making appeals to the Bihar government through video messages to bring them back but the chief minister has remained unmoved so far.

Incidentally, the States like Assam and Haryana sent buses to Kota to bring their students back but Bihar government has questioned their move citing lockdown guideline.