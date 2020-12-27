Nitish Kumar passes on JD-U’s baton to his close confidant

PATNA—Bihar chief minister and JD-U president Nitish Kumar on Sunday handed over the party’s baton to his close confidant RCP Singh.
Singh, a Rajya Sabha Member and party’s general secretary, was chosen the new president of the JD-U at its national executive meeting held here on Sunday.
Informed sources said the chief minister himself proposed the name of Singh which was seconded by other members.
Curiously, the chief minister was re-elected the JD-U’s national president for three years only last year and his term was to expire in 2020 but in a dramatic move he relinquished the post in favour of Singh.
