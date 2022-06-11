Nitish Kumar not in race for the President, says JD-U chief Lalan Singh

PATNA—Janata Dal United (JD-U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Saturday formally clarified Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar won’t be the Presidential candidate, setting at rest speculations of him being in the race for the country’s top job.

“Mukhya Mantriji Bihar ki janata ki seva kar rahe hain. Wo Rastrapati ke na ummidwar hain na Rashtrapati banne ja rahe hain (The chief minister is currently serving the people of the state. Neither he is the Presidential candidate nor he is going to become the President),” JD-U president told the media in Lakhisarai on Saturday.

His formal clarification has finally set at rest speculations of Kumar being in the race for the President—a kind of debate of which had been constantly going on in the political circles for the past few weeks.

Prior to him, two other cabinet colleagues had rejected such speculations about the chief minister.

“Nitish Kumarji ko 2025 tak Bihar ki janata ka seva ka mandate mila hua hai. 2025 tak Nitish Kumarji Bihar ki sewa karenge (Nitish Kumar has got the mandate to serve the people of Bihar till 2025. So, till then he will serve as the chief minister),” Minister for Information and Public Relations Sanjay Kumar Jha told the media on Friday.

Rural development minister Shrawan Kumar who kicked up such debate by describing Kumar as the most-suited candidate for the President office too took a U-turn on Friday.

“Such kinds of talks keep on doing the rounds in the air given his (Nitish Kumar’s) long and illustrious political career but the fact is that he has no lust to become either the Prime Minister or the President,” the minister told the newsmen yesterday.