The Bihar Post

Nitish Kumar not in race for the President, says JD-U chief Lalan Singh

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Nitish Kumar, Nitish, President, JDU, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar FILE PHOTOGRAPH
1

PATNA—Janata Dal United (JD-U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Saturday formally clarified Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar won’t be the Presidential candidate, setting at rest speculations of him being in the race for the country’s top job.

Mukhya Mantriji Bihar ki janata ki seva kar rahe hain. Wo Rastrapati ke na ummidwar hain na Rashtrapati banne ja rahe hain (The chief minister is currently serving the people of the state. Neither he is the Presidential candidate nor he is going to become the President),” JD-U president told the media in Lakhisarai on Saturday.

- Sponsored -

His formal clarification has finally set at rest speculations of Kumar being in the race for the President—a kind of debate of which had been constantly going on in the political circles for the past few weeks.

You May Like this also

Monkey rushes to doctor’s clinic…

Bihar Post Desk

NHRC takes suo-motu cognizance of Hooch…

Bihar Post Desk

Prior to him, two other cabinet colleagues had rejected such speculations about the chief minister.

Nitish Kumarji ko 2025 tak Bihar ki janata ka seva ka mandate mila hua hai. 2025 tak Nitish Kumarji Bihar ki sewa karenge (Nitish Kumar has got the mandate to serve the people of Bihar till 2025. So, till then he will serve as the chief minister),” Minister for Information and Public Relations Sanjay Kumar Jha told the media on Friday.

Rural development minister Shrawan Kumar who kicked up such debate by describing Kumar as the most-suited candidate for the President office too took a U-turn on Friday.

“Such kinds of talks keep on doing the rounds in the air given his (Nitish Kumar’s) long and illustrious political career but the fact is that he has no lust to become either the Prime Minister or the President,” the minister told the newsmen yesterday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6723 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Caste census not necessary for Bihar,…

Bihar Post Desk

Patna’s eminent homeopathic…

Bihar Post Desk

Girl falls in love with hospital staff…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,053

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More