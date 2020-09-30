The Bihar Post

Nitish Kumar is our CM candidate and only he will be the chief minister: BJP

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The BJP on Wednesday made it clear that the NDA would fight the Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of JD-U president Nitish Kumar and only he would be the chief minister if the alliance voted to power.

“None should be in doubt. We will fight the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and only he will be the chief minister should the NDA win elections,” BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav told the media today.

The statement assumes much significance amid the BJP’s another ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), claiming that party president Chirag Paswan is the chief minister candidate of the party.

“Chirag Paswan is definitely the Chief Minister candidate of our party, there is no doubt about it. The leaders, workers in our party are of the same opinion,” LJP national general secretary, Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi told ANI on Tuesday.

The LJP is said to be annoyed with its allies over fewer seat offer coupled with the JD-U declaring that it doesn’t have any alliance with the former.

The LJP leadership is now planning to contest elections on 143 seats including those being contested by the JD-U.

