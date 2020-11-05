The Bihar Post

Nitish Kumar has conceded ‘defeat’ even before counting of votes, opposition leaders say

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said JD-U leader Nitish Kumar has finally confirmed he is “tired” by talking about his retirement.

“I have been saying since the beginning that Nitish Kumar is tired, and today he has finally put a seal of confirmation on my statement by announcing his retirement from politics,” Tejashwi said on Thursday.

Congress stepped up attacks on the chief minter saying instead of announcing his retirement from politics, the latter should have apologised for Bihar’s “backwardness”.

“Tired and retired Nitish Kumar has finally accepted his retirement but it would have been better, had he confessed his guilt before describing it as his last election,” Congress’ national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said this election was going to be end of the political innings of Nitish Kumar but much before people’s verdict, the latter himself had conceded defeat.

