Nitish Kumar govt will fall soon in Bihar, claims Congress MP

By Bihar Post Desk
File photograph
PATNA—A Congress Member of Parliament created storms in Bihar politics with his claim that the ruling NDA government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar will fall soon.

The NDA government currently enjoys the support of 128 lawmakers—only six more than the majority mark, and the whole things could change if only six of them switch sides, say the political experts.

“The formation of a new government is certain in Bihar as the continuing government may not last long,” Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh told a news channel on Wednesday.

He claimed neither Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi nor Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahani was feeling comfortable in the NDA.

“Who would like to sit idle despite being in power?” Singh asked. He alleged the people of Bihar gave their mandate against Nitish Kumar despite that he has been clinging on to power.

The Congress has extended an open offer to Manjhi to join the Grand Alliance.

“It seems that Manjhi is disillusioned with the NDA and may take a big decision in the coming days. If he comes to Congress, he will be welcome,” Congress spokesperson Prem Chandra Mishra said.

Mishra said Manjhi had been an old Congressman and was also a minister.

Of late, Manjhi has been caught taking a different line from the party stand.

