Nitish has won 2 to 7 seats whenever he fought elections alone: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA—Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday rejected chief minister Nitish Kumar as any factor in the state politics and added the real fight is between the RJD and the BJP.

“Nitish Kumar has no base in Bihar and hence he can’t fight elections alone,” Tejashwi told a news agency on Monday.

Explaining his points further, he observed, “He (Nitish) won 7 seats in 1995 when he contested elections under Samata Party and then he could win only 2 seats when he headed the JD-U during the 2014 LS polls. So, Nitish is not a factor in Bihar”.

“The real fight is between the RJD and the BJP,” he told a news agency.

Tejashwi further slammed the chef minister for defaming Bihar and then giving JD-U tickets to the film makers who showed Bihar in poor lights in his movies.

“The chief minister can easily recall what happened during the RJD rule but I am wondering he has forgotten about about Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal and Srijan  scam which took place barely two years back!” Tejashwi wondered.

He alleged as many as 58 scandals took place during the NDA rule in Bihar. He wondered how the chief minister remained mum over issues like migration, unemployment and hunger in his speech.

