Nitish ‘guarantees’ all protection to Muslims in Bihar as anti-CAA-NRC protests spread fast

PATNA: Amid growing protests in the country over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday “guaranteed” protection and support to the Muslim community in his state.

“There is nothing to worry for minority community till then we are in power. I guarantee all protection and support to them,” Nitish Kumar told a rally in Gaya today.

- Sponsored -

He accused “some people” of creating confusion and misleading the Muslims and promised their interests won’t be compromised.

He cautioned the Muslims against such “tactics” and claimed his government had been constantly working for the welfare of the Muslims.

The chief minister’s assurance to the Muslims assumes much significance given the continuing protests by the minority class people in India, and Bihar has not been an exception either.

The protests have gained momentum shortly after the protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia were brutally caned by the police.

The fire of protests has now gripped large parts of the state. Even though the JD-U leaders have been repeatedly saying the “NRC won’t be implemented” in Bihar, the protesters have refused to the believe the party the way it had taken U-turns on issues such as Article 370, Triple Talaq and Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The minority class people are just not ready to believe chief minister Nitish Kumar anymore if the intensity of the protests in Bihar is any indication.