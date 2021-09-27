The Bihar Post

‘Tired of asking’, Nitish govt drops special category status demand to Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
JD-U, special category demand, Bihar, Nitish Kumar
File photograph
PATNA—The Nitish Kumar government has finally dropped its demand for special category status to Bihar saying it is tired of making this demand.

“We have been demanding special status from the central government for a long time but the government is not listening to our demand. We are tired of asking,” a senior minister in Bihar government Bijendra Yadav told the media on Monday.

“There is a limit to it. Now, we will seek special assistance,” the minister said.

Special category status to Bihar has been the long-pending demand of the ruling JD-U. At one point of time, the chief minister held rallies in all districts of the state over the issue which culminated in a rally in the national capital.

The chief minister even sent trunk-loads of signatures of the people of Bihar to the centre, seeking special category status to the state.

Currently, the states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura enjoy this status, as per reports.

