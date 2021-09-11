Nitish declares to stay away from anti-BJP platform on Devi Lal birth anniversary

PATNA—In a curious political development, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has decided not to attend a function being organized to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal who served the deputy Prime Minister in the government of VP Singh and Chandra Shekhar.

Reports said various politicians were sent invitation letters to attend the birth anniversary of Lal to be organized at Jind town of Haryana on September 25. Kumar too was invited to attend the function but he has politely refused to be present himself.

“Nitish Kumar has very close relations with Devi Lal but he will not be attending the function due to Covid infections and flood situations in the state,” JD-U’s national president Lalan Singh told the media on Saturday.

He said the information had been communicated to Lal’s son Om Prakash Chautala. He added party leader KC Tyagi will be representing the JD-U.

Much importance was being attached to the birth day celebration being held on a bigger scale since this was being seen as an emerging form of Third Front.

The experts showed interest in it since quite many important politicians were invited at the function. They include HD Deve Gowda, Mualayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee.

By himself refusing to attend the possible anti-BJP platform, the Bihar chief minister has tried to keep himself out of any controversy.