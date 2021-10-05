Nitish confronts harsh reality of ‘good governance’ at his weekly junta durbar

PATNA—Increasing complaints related to police inaction and administrative callousness are causing much embarrassment to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during his weekly Junta Durbar.

The chief minister had resumed his Junta Durbar in July this year to interact with the masses to know if all is well with them but the way the people have begun narrating their tales of troubles and tortures tell an another story.

On October 5 again, the chief minister was flooded with complaints once his Junta Durbar began in the morning. However, what surprised everyone, including the chief minister, was the way two brothers from Guraru block of Gaya district were fired from a private job on the bizarre ground that their father is associated with Maoist organisation.

“Sir, what’s my fault if my father is a Naxalite? We both brothers have been dismissed from private service. The company told us that they are being removed from job on the basis of Intelligence Bureau report,” a victim youth told the chief minister who too described it “unfair”.

“Yes, you have raised the right point. Why the son should face the consequence of the crime committed by his father?” asked the chief minister, directing the officials to look into his complaint.

A youth from Hajipur town of Vaishali district alleged his father was killed in the jail but the police didn’t act in this matter. Another youth from Vaishali alleged the land mafia captured his land but the police didn’t register the complaints despite filing thrice. “Instead the police in league with the accused persons cut all the trees from his orchard,” he alleged.

The chief minister was also surprised when a youth from Araria district narrated how a local Mukhiya got a Dalit woman register a fake case against him for exposing corruption in development schemes.

A complaint from Sitamarhi district narrated even more interesting story. According to him, the border security personnel had handed a number of cattle rescued from smugglers on the Indo-Nepal border to the local Bela police station but the police station in-charge concerned grabbed the money after selling the seized cattle.

Another complaint alleged the criminals were threatening to kill him after murdering his father. “The accused is saying that you managed to get the body of your father but your body won’t be even found. The police are not acting on my complaint,” he alleged.

A number of such complaints have raised a big question mark over the functioning of the government.