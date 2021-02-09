The Bihar Post

Nitish cabinet expansion gives new lease of political life to sidelined Hussain

BiharPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Nitish cabinet expansion, Bihar cabinet expansion, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar, Bihar News Image courtesy: PRD/Bihar
38

PATNA—A total of 17 ministers took oath during the first expansion of chief Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar cabinet on Tuesday. Of the total 17, nine belong to the BJP and eight from the JD-U.

The notable face among them was former minister in Vajpayee government Syed Shahnawaz Hussain who was given the charge of industry department.

- Sponsored -

His inclusion in the state cabinet makes Hussain back from wilderness well after two decades. Let aside giving him the place in the Narendra Modi cabinet, he was not even given the ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections.

Till last month, he was not a member of any House of Bihar Legislature but he was suddenly nominated to the Upper House before being finally made the minister.

You May Like this also

Bihar govt announces Rs50,000 for…

Bihar Post Desk

Rampaging robbers loot Rs45 lakh after…

Bihar Post Desk

Along with Hussain, 16 other ministers from the BJP and JD-U also took oath at a ceremony organised at Raj Bhawan.

They included Niraj Kumar Bablu, cousin of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide last year, Janak Ram, former MP and former director general of police Sunil Kumar.

Two other leaders, such as Sumit Singh and Jaman Khan who lent their support to the Nitish Kumar government were also made the ministers.

Singh had won elections as Independent while Khan was elected on Miss Mayawati’s BSP ticket. Khan is the lone BSP legislator getting elected to the Bihar assembly.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6045 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar: Thousands brave biting cold to…

Bihar Post Desk

Hearing on Lalu’s bail plea in…

Bihar Post Desk

Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,502

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More