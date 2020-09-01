Nitish, BJP caught in curious mind game to end each other’s ‘dominance’

PATNA—A virtual conflict appears imminent between the two ruling NDA partners in Bihar with the BJP strongly opposing the JD-U’s move to contest on more seats.

The BJP has got cautious after the JD-U inducted at least six RJD legislators who incidentally had won defeating the party leaders.

Tension has gripped the BJP’s rank and file over the reports that the newly inducted leaders could once again be fielded from the BJP’s traditional seats.

It is worth mentioning here that the JD-U had contested the last 2015 assembly polls in alliance with Lalu Prasad’s RJD and the Congress but now it has returned to the NDA camp which has upset the entire poll calculations.

As per the reports, the JD-U wants the BJP to adopt the 2010 formula to decide over the seat sharing issue. During the 2010 assembly polls, the JD-U had contested elections on 141 seats while the remaining 102 seats had gone to BJP’s share. The LJP was not part of the NDA at that time.

Nitish’s idea, sources explained, is aimed at getting near the majority mark with BJP support but not allowing it to interfere in the functioning of the government.

The BJP, on the other hand, has come to know about its partner’ game plan and been pressing for distribution of seats on the basis of formula adopted during the 2019 LS polls when both BJP and JD-U had contested on equal number of seats—17 each—while leaving the remaining six for the LJP.

Reports said the BJP is almost okay with 100-100-43 formula but in no circumstances, it wants to contest on less number of seats than the JD-U.

During the meeting with party chief JP Nadda in Delhi too, some BJP MPs have expressed strong concerns over the reports that the JD-U could contest on more seats and advised the top leadership to keep the morale of grass-root party workers high.

As per reports, two MPs, Ram Kripal Yadav and Chhedi Paswan said the BJP’s support base has significantly increased in the past six years and that both the party should opt for contesting on equal number of seats.

But the JD-U’s move tells an entirely different story. While it has already inducted six RJD leaders—three of which were expelled from the party for their indulgence in anti-party activities, it has also been luring former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Dalit face.

Manjhi who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has been promised 10-15 seats by the JD-U which is yet another issue of concern for the BJP since more the seats to Manjhi’s kitty, maximum the chances of Nitish strengthening his position, and thus, increasing his seat tally.

Curiously, the JD-U has not been giving any weight to seat demand of the LJP which is led by Chirag Paswan, son of Dalit politician Ram Vilas Paswan.

The JD-U has all along been saying that it doesn’t have any alliance with the LJP ad that the BJP should give seats to the LJP form its own quota. These all developments have made the Bihar poll scene quite more interesting.