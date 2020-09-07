The Bihar Post

वर्चुअल रैली में नीतीश की पार्टी कार्यकताओं को सलाह: ‘लोगों को राजद के काम को बताइये नहीं तो फिर गड़बड़ हो जायेगा’

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar used his maiden virtual rally to launch heavy attacks on the previous Lalu-Rabri regime, instead of listing his party’s priorities for the next elections.

“Logon ko RJD ke kam ko bataiye nahin to fir gadbad ho jayega (please tell the masses about RJD’s misgovernance lest the state will be in trouble),” Nitish Kumar suggested his party workers, addressing a virtual rally on Monday.

In his two-hour-long speech, the chief minister frequently mentioned about previous government’s proverbial “jungle raj, corruption, massacres and potholed roads.”

There was no law and order worth its name during the previous 15-year-old “Pati-Patni (husband-wife) rule in Bihar, said Nitish obliquely referring to Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.

As far as his rally was concerned, it was too boring with old issues getting repeated one by one, and how Bihar roads have become “silky”.

The assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to be held in October/November this year.

