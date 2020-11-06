The Bihar Post

Nitish’s ‘my last election’ appeal part of BJP’s game-plan to shift him to national politics, Pappu Yadav says

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav on Friday alleged chief minister Nitish Kumar’s “his last election” appeal is a part of BJP’s game-plan to shift him national politics after seeking votes in latter name.

“This is emotional blackmail. Such a weak person should quit state politics and join national politics. The BJP has already done enough planning for this,” Yadav told the media on Friday.

The fresh reaction comes a day after Bihar chief minister said this was going to be his “last election.”

“Today is last day of campaigning and this is also my last election,” the chief minister had said addressing an election rally in Purnia district on Thursday evening.

The JD-U that Nitish Kumar heads stoutly denies the chief minister made any announcement about his retirement from politics.

“Politicians don’t retire. The chief minister made such announcement since this was the last day of campaigning for the final phase but the people are now giving it a new twist to his remark,” state JD-U president Vashishtha Narayan Singh said.

Another JD-U leader and Rajya Sabha’s vice-chairman Harivansh too made similar observation.

“I would like to make it clear that Nitish Kumar talked about his last election but he will continue in politics,” Harivansh said.

