Nine sentenced to death over death of 21 villagers due to spurious liquor

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A local court in Bihar on Friday awarded death sentence to nine persons in connection with the death of 21 persons after consuming spurious liquor in a state which had enforced total prohibition.

The persons sentenced to death included Chhathu Pasi, Kanhaiya Pasi, Nagina Pasi, Lalbabu Pasi, Rajesh Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Sanjay Chaudhary, Ranjit Chaudhary and Munna Chaudhary.

The hooch tragedy had taken place at Khajurbani village in Gopalganj district in August 2016, just four months after the state government imposed total liquor ban.

The court of additional district judge in Gopalganj, Luv Kush Kumar also sentenced four women to life imprisonment in connection with the incident.

Not only the villagers had died after consuming spurious liquor but quite four-five villagers had even lost their eye sights as the incident triggered invited massive criticisms.

Bihar enforced total liquor ban in April 2016, a year after the Grand Alliance government came to power in the state .

