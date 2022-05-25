The Bihar Post

NHRC takes suo-motu cognizance of Hooch tragedy in Bihar

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
hooch tragedy, liquor deaths, Bihar, bihar liquor ban FILE PHOTOGRAPH
NEW DELHI—The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports that at least six persons have died and twelve fallen ill after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks including action taken against the guilty and steps taken/proposed to be taken to check such painful incidents in future.

The Commission has further observed that the manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor was banned in Bihar in 2016.

In spite of this, a number of people have died in different parts of the State due to consumption of spurious liquor.

“Apparently, the law enforcing agencies have not been able to successfully implement the provisions of the law as a result the perpetrators are indulging in unlawful manufacturing and sale of illicit liquor causing irrevocable loss to the families of the victims,” the rights body said.

 

