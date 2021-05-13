NHRC issues notices to Centre, States over dumping of dead bodies in river Ganga

NEW DELHI—The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the government after taking cognizance of a complaint over several dead bodies floating in river Ganga in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past few days.

The notices were issued to governments of Bihar and UP as well as the Union Jal Shakti Ministry. They were asked to submit action taken report without four weeks.

“The disposal of dead bodies in such a manner may seriously affect all those persons who are dependent on the holy river for their day to day activities,” the complaint said.

It added even if these dead bodies were not of Covid victims, then such practice/incidents are shameful to the society as a whole as that amounts to violation of human rights of even deceased persons.

The complainant further sought strict action against negligent public authorities, who have failed to prevent such incidents.

The Commission observed that it seems the public authorities had failed to take concentric efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of bodies into the river Ganga this way.

“The practice of disposal of dead bodies in our sacred river Ganga is clearly in violation of guidelines of the National Mission for Clean Ganga project of Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation,” it observed.

Dozens of bodies were found floating in river Ganga in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past few days, raising a concern of the ongoing state of affairs at the time of COVID-19.