NHRC issues notices to authorities over stranded Indian seafarers in Chinese waters

NEW DELHI—The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports on stranded Indian sailors onboard MV Anastasia and MV Jag Anand in Chinese waters for over 146 days and their difficulties without any rescue mission in sight.

The Commission has issued notices to the Secretary (CPV), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and to the Director General, Shipping, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, calling for reports in the matter, including action taken for release/discharge of the seafarers of MV Anastasia and MV Jag Anand, stranded in Chinese waters.

The Commission also expects that the Ministry of External Affairs may take up the issue with the authorities, through Indian Embassy in People’s Republic of China, so as to ensure immediate relief and security of the stranded Indian seafarers with promptitude.

The Commission observed that prima facie, it appears that the rights to life, dignity, equality and liberty of Indian seafarers have been trampled down by a Member nation of United Nations in derogation of international human rights law and International Covenants applicable in the field of human rights.

Media reports said the cargo ship has been stranded in Chinese waters along with another carrier, MV Jag Anand, which is stuck off at Jingtang port since June 2020.

It is also reported that their food had sufficed but the water is contaminated leading to skin infections to many of the crew members on board. Proper medical facilities are also not available to the crew members and it is informed by the chartering agent of the cargo ships that the doctor can visit only when someone is dying.