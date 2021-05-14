NHRC issues Advisory to Centre, States to ensure dignity of the dead  

NEW DELHI—The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued an Advisory to the Centre and States for protecting the dignity and the rights of the dead after scores of bodies, suspected to be of COVID-19 victims, were found floating in the Ganges in Bihar and Uttar Prdaesh.

This Advisory assumes significance in the context of the NHRC notices issued to the Centre, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments on April 13 on a complaint about floating dead bodies in the Ganga River.

The Commission said that it is a well- accepted legal position that the right to life, fair treatment and dignity, derived from the Article 21 of the Constitution of India, extends not only to the living persons but also to their dead bodies.

It noted that despite High Court and the Supreme Court judgements, international covenants, guidelines by the WHO, NDMA, Govt of India regarding the maintenance of Covid protocol upholding the dignity of the dead, reports are coming in the media about lowering the dignity of the dead during Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commission has asked for the implementation of its recommendations in the Advisory and submit the action taken report within four weeks.