The Bihar Post

NHRC issues Advisory to Centre, States to ensure dignity of the dead  

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
dignity of dead, dead bodies, covid victims, Covid-19, Buxur, Bihar, Ganga, NHRC, Bihar
Dead bodies floating along the Ganga river bank in Buxur
78

NEW DELHI—The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued an Advisory to the Centre and States for protecting the dignity and the rights of the dead after scores of bodies, suspected to be of COVID-19 victims, were found floating in the Ganges in Bihar and Uttar Prdaesh.

This Advisory assumes significance in the context of the NHRC notices issued to the Centre, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments on April 13 on a complaint about floating dead bodies in the Ganga River.

You May Like this also

Bihar reports first death from suspected…

Bihar Post Desk

NHRC issues notices to Centre, States…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The Commission said that it is a well- accepted legal position that the right to life, fair treatment and dignity, derived from the Article 21 of the Constitution of India, extends not only to the living persons but also to their dead bodies.

It noted that despite High Court and the Supreme Court judgements, international covenants, guidelines by the WHO, NDMA, Govt of India regarding the maintenance of Covid protocol upholding the dignity of the dead, reports are coming in the media about lowering the dignity of the dead during Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commission has asked for the implementation of its recommendations in the Advisory and submit the action taken report within four weeks.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6176 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Children dig out grave, bury Covid…

Bihar Post Desk

Family abandons body of young son after…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar CM appeals to villagers to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,868

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More