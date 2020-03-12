‘Next time I will loot the shop with complete planning,’ vows robber caught after robbery on Patna street

PATNA: A robber who failed in his attempt to loot a shop in Patna has vowed to prove successful in his next attempt, astounding the cops.

Two robbers wearing masks which appeared to save themselves from Corona virus raided a cake shop in Patna on Wednesday and looted Rs20,000 at gun-point before fleeing the scene.

After sometime, the robbers again reached the same shop to rob it after which the shop owner registered a complaint with the local Jakkanpur police.

The police soon swung into action and arrested one of the two robbers identified as Sonu Kumar.

During interrogation, the arrested miscreant told the police that he had gone for loot after proper planning but was caught.

“But the very next time, I will go there with complete planning to loot the same shop. I won’t spare this shop,” the robber reportedly told the interrogating cops.

