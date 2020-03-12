The Bihar Post

‘Next time I will loot the shop with complete planning,’ vows robber caught after robbery on Patna street

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
patna loot, bizarre Patna robbery, Bihar, Bihar Crime, Bihar News Image courtesy: News18.com
11

PATNA: A robber who failed in his attempt to loot a shop in Patna has vowed to prove successful in his next attempt, astounding the cops.

Two robbers wearing masks which appeared to save themselves from Corona virus raided a cake shop in Patna on Wednesday and looted Rs20,000 at gun-point before fleeing the scene.

- Sponsored -

After sometime, the robbers again reached the same shop to rob it after which the shop owner registered a complaint with the local Jakkanpur police.

ALSO READ: Absconding shooter caught playing villain in Bhojpuri film

You May Like this also

‘My wife says will elope with…

TBP Desk

Bihar girl challenges Nitish from…

TBP Desk

The police soon swung into action and arrested one of the two robbers identified as Sonu Kumar.

During interrogation, the arrested miscreant told the police that he had gone for loot after proper planning but was caught.

“But the very next time, I will go there with complete planning to loot the same shop. I won’t spare this shop,” the robber reportedly told the interrogating cops.

ALSO READ: Girl married on Valentine’s Day delivers baby two days later!

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5370 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Hapless villagers rely on Neem leaves as…

TBP Desk

RJD’s 15 vs JD-U’s 15: Who says Nitish…

TBP Desk

Govt ready for talks with anti-CAA…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,622

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More