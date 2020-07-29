News about lockdown extension in Bihar ‘fake’, says state govt

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has rejected the media report about the extension of lockdown in the state for another one fortnight.

The state government came out with a formal “rebuttal” after a letter dated July 29 with regard to lockdown order went viral in the social media. The home department has termed this letter as “fake”.

“With regard to the news in the media and the social media about extension of lockdown till August 16, this has to be made clear that the information is misleading and far from truth. No such decision regarding lockdown extension has been taken nor any official order has been issued,” special secretary to the government (Home department), Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday.

Bihar is currently under 15-day-long lockdown which expires on July 31. The lockdown has to be enforced in view of the Coronavirus which has spread to whole Bihar.