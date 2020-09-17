The Bihar Post

Newly-wed woman ends life after husband asks her not to wear jeans-top

BiharCrimeOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
jeans, jeans suicide, Bhagalpur, Bihar, Bihar News
Representational image
Image Credit: unsplash.com
47

PATNA—A newly-married woman in Bihar committed suicide after her husband asked her not to wear jeans-top.

The bizarre incident took place at Ramjanipur village in Bhagalpur district earlier this week.

- Sponsored -

Reports quoting local media said the woman had to go the local block office to submit the required details to get the benefit of the Kanya Vivah Yojana.

You May Like this also

Bihar polls: HAM allotted…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar assembly polls: Angry Chirag in no…

Bihar Post Desk

When the husband who was waiting outside to carry her to the block office saw his wife in jeans and top, he got angry and asked her to come in sari, instead.

The woman soon followed his advice and accompanied her husband to the block office.

“Soon after returning from office, she locked herself in a room and hanged herself from the ceiling,” her in-law’s told the police.

The couple was married barely five months back.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5803 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

BJP dependent on ‘borrow CM…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman burnt alive by in-laws for being…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar assembly polls: Rebelling Chirag…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,356

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More