Newly-wed woman ends life after husband asks her not to wear jeans-top

PATNA—A newly-married woman in Bihar committed suicide after her husband asked her not to wear jeans-top.

The bizarre incident took place at Ramjanipur village in Bhagalpur district earlier this week.

- Sponsored -

Reports quoting local media said the woman had to go the local block office to submit the required details to get the benefit of the Kanya Vivah Yojana.

When the husband who was waiting outside to carry her to the block office saw his wife in jeans and top, he got angry and asked her to come in sari, instead.

The woman soon followed his advice and accompanied her husband to the block office.

“Soon after returning from office, she locked herself in a room and hanged herself from the ceiling,” her in-law’s told the police.

The couple was married barely five months back.