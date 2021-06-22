Newly-wed Indian couple try to end lives on first wedding night

PATNA—A newly-wed couple in the Indian state of Bihar tried to end their lives on the first night of their marriage by consuming chickens mixed with poison in an incident which has stunned the people.

The couple Shanti Kumari, 28, hailing from Jamshedpur town in Jharkhand state and Mukesh Kumar Singh, 30, from Gopalganj town in Bihar, were having love affairs for long.

On Saturday, they finally entered into wedlock at a local Hindu temple at Thave in Gopalganj in the presence of guests and family members.

The wedding was followed by a grand feast on Sunday during which the guests were served variety of dishes, including non-vegetarian foods.

Reports said shortly after the guests returned, the couple went to their room and tried to end their lives by eating poison-laced food.

The incident came to light after the family members heard the newly-married couple vomiting in their room at frequent intervals.

They were very soon brought to a local hospital but as their condition didn’t improve, they were rushed to a hospital in Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh where their condition is stated to be critical.

The reason for their suicide bids is not known.