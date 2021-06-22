The Bihar Post

Newly-wed Indian couple try to end lives on first wedding night

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
suicide, love marriage, wedding night, Gopalganj, Bihar,
Representational image
43

PATNA—A newly-wed couple in the Indian state of Bihar tried to end their lives on the first night of their marriage by consuming chickens mixed with poison in an incident which has stunned the people.

The couple Shanti Kumari, 28, hailing from Jamshedpur town in Jharkhand state and Mukesh Kumar Singh, 30, from Gopalganj town in Bihar, were having love affairs for long.

- Sponsored -

On Saturday, they finally entered into wedlock at a local Hindu temple at Thave in Gopalganj in the presence of guests and family members.

The wedding was followed by a grand feast on Sunday during which the guests were served variety of dishes, including non-vegetarian foods.

You May Like this also

Panic grips Bihar villagers after 9…

Bihar Post Desk

Flood in June? Incessant rain triggers…

Bihar Post Desk

Reports said shortly after the guests returned, the couple went to their room and tried to end their lives by eating poison-laced food.

The incident came to light after the family members heard the newly-married couple vomiting in their room at frequent intervals.

They were very soon brought to a local hospital but as their condition didn’t improve, they were rushed to a hospital in Gorakhpur town in Uttar Pradesh where their condition is stated to be critical.

The reason for their suicide bids is not known.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6258 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar woman gets two doses of different…

Bihar Post Desk

Miracle story: Indian boy declared dead…

Bihar Post Desk

Scapegoat? Why BJP isolates Chirag…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,902

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More