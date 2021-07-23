Newly married couples get tips of family planning from Bihar health workers

PATNA—The Health Department in Bihar is observing “Family Planning Services fortnight” to give couples the tips of managing their families in a better and healthy way.

Under this plan, the health workers are giving necessary information to the people on family planning from city to rural areas, so that there is a sufficient gap between two children.

- Sponsored -

Health ministers Mangal Pandey said that family planning tips are being given to couples at 12,194 health centers.

These centers include Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Sub-Divisional Hospitals, Referral Hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, APHCs, HSCs and UPHCs established in urban areas.

The minister said the couples are being made aware of the permanent and temporary measures of family planning at health centers so that they can do their family planning in a healthy and better way.

While couples are getting benefited by various contraceptive facilities for family planning, health experts are also giving their advice to the child desiring couples, so that people can start their family planning in a systematic and development-oriented manner.

Thousands of ASHA workers, ANMs, health workers and doctors have been put on duty under the family planning fortnight. Apart from this, a large number of workers are rendering their service at Anganwadi centers.

Under this campaign of family planning, thousands of men and women have benefited so far and awareness is also coming rapidly among other couples. Newly married couples are looking to start their household with a safe plan and for this they are reaching health centers and consulting experts.